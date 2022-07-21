Amarillo League of Women voters registering voters this Saturday for November election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters are registering voters this Saturday for the upcoming November general election.

Starting this month and going until the voter registration deadline of Oct. 11, the group will have events throughout Amarillo.

Saturday, July 23, marks the first event which is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Market, located at 1000 Polk Street.

Here are other voter registration dates:

Saturday, July 30, at the Sod Poodles game

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, at AMA-CON at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Community Market at 1000 Polk Street.

Tuesday, Sep. 20, at all Palace Coffee locations for National Voters Registration Day

If any organization, business, nonprofit or church is interested in having the Amarillo League of Women Voters, register employees or members and contact the group at amarillolwv@gmail.com or call (806) 337-3140.

