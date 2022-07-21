Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for bond surrenders with child sex charges

Jose Manuel Rojas, wanted for bond surrenders indecency with a child sexual contact (Source:...
Jose Manuel Rojas, wanted for bond surrenders indecency with a child sexual contact (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted for bond surrenders with child sex charges.

43-year-old Jose Manuel Rojas is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for five bond surrenders with the original charge of indecency with a child sexual contact.

He is described as 5-foot-6, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman for charges related to a recent cock fighting case.
Amarillo police make arrest in cock fighting case
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Amarillo Police Department said 28-year-old Christopher Leon Turlington was arrested on charges...
APD arrest man accused of stealing a vehicle, endangering a child
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral

Latest News

The city of Guymon issued an emergency meeting today over water regulations. (Source: KFDA)
Guymon issues emergency meeting over water regulations, no outside watering allowed
Water Wasters
Water Wasters: Gas station sprinkler system linked to water waste
Randall County Sheriff's Office smartphone app
Randall County Sheriff’s Office releases new smartphone app
Amarillo Police Department said 28-year-old Christopher Leon Turlington was arrested on charges...
APD arrest man accused of stealing a vehicle, endangering a child