Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for bond surrenders with child sex charges
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted for bond surrenders with child sex charges.
43-year-old Jose Manuel Rojas is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for five bond surrenders with the original charge of indecency with a child sexual contact.
He is described as 5-foot-6, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.