Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for bond surrenders with child sex charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted for bond surrenders with child sex charges.

43-year-old Jose Manuel Rojas is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for five bond surrenders with the original charge of indecency with a child sexual contact.

He is described as 5-foot-6, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

