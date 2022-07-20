Texas Mutual awards $40,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Mutual Insurance Company is awarding $40,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.

Texas Mutual provided more than $3 million in grant money to 48 organizations across the state from its 2022 request for proposal initiative.

The organizations were chosen for their efforts in generational learning.

The Ronald McDonald charity in Amarillo provides financial support for families struggling to care for sick or injured children.

“The last couple of years have illuminated challenges for Texans,” said Jackie Sekiguchi, Texas Mutual community affairs manager. “We’re proud to provide these grants to organizations that are committed to prioritizing working families, and we know this funding will go a long way in continuing these efforts for years to come.”

