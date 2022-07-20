Snack Pak 4 kids taste testing helps in more than one way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children from the Maverick Boys and Girls Club visited Snack Pak 4 Kids today for a taste testing, which will help choose food and drink items they will enjoy and will help reduce waste.

The children were treated to different food items that may become a part of the fall menu.

They were able to rate the items, which the organization says helps them purchase items children actually like and limits the amount of waste they produce.

Dyron Howell, executive director of Snack Pak, says this process does more than help them choose items — it helps the children grow.

“It instills dignity and respect. I’ve had adults walk in my door who were these kids growing up and they never were asked ‘what do you like what do you not like,’ it was more like they just got something. At the end of the day, those we serve are our kids so why not give them the voice and the choice that is so important,” said Howell.

Snack Pak realized some of the items they spent the most money on were the items least liked by children.

“We really allow our kids to give us their voice, in the choices we make of what’s in the snack paks. It gives us those ideas of the types of things they like and the types of things they don’t like. The most expensive things we buy, its something our kids don’t eat, so we really want to make sure to give them that voice,” said Howell.

The items tested today will be invested into for the fall snack paks this year, and also effect other snack paks across Texas and the United States.

“If you look at the faces today, those kids will tell you ‘it’s awesome, you wanted to get my opinion, you trust us.’ The test we did, we will invest a quarter million dollars on those products they tested today. It says a lot to our kids when we do truly trust them,” said Howell.

Some of the children shared their favorite items from the day.

“My favorite was the crackers, the crackers, the chocolate milk,” said three members of the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.

The taste testings will continue to help Snack Pak invest in items that make a difference for the children.

