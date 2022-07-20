Registration open for summer camp at the Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for summer camp at the Amarillo Zoo.

Summer camp runs through Aug. 1 to Aug. 5 and is for children ages six to 12 years old.

Children will be able to learn about different ecosystems of the world ranging from the tropical rainforest to the Sahara Desert.

A half day is $125 and a full day is $200. Before care is $25 a week from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and after care is $25 a week from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To register, go here.

