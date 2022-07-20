Who's Hiring?
Randall County Sheriff’s Office releases new smartphone app

Randall County Sheriff's Office smartphone app
Randall County Sheriff's Office smartphone app(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a new smartphone application.

The app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Randall County residents and visitors, and will provide information quickly to anyone with the app.

The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in mobile app development.

RCSO said it offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.

Users can access features such as sheriff’s welcome, employment opportunities, jail information, most wanted, sex offender, submit a tip, contact us and more.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

the app is available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Randall County Sheriff TX” or here.

