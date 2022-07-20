Race-A-Cop at the Amarillo Dragway on Saturday to show alternatives to street racing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Race-A-Cop is back at Amarillo Dragway on Saturday, giving racers the opportunity to go head-to-head with Amarillo Police Department driving instructors.

APD will be racing their patrol cars against local racers.

“We’ll have our standard black and white patrol cars out there,” says Martin Birkenfeld, chief of police, APD. “We think this is a good time to have fun with it and let people try their luck against a real police car and see how that goes.”

On Saturday, July 23, the gates open at 6:00 p.m. with races starting at 7:00 p.m. until midnight. Admission is $30 for racers and $10 for viewers at the gate.

Race-A-Cop is a push to get street racers onto the drag strip instead of the streets of Amarillo.

“Our focus is not about winning races,” says Birkenfeld. “A win for us is if we have less street racing in Amarillo and that’s our goal here. Have fun, get off the streets with street racing.”

APD says this fun night is a way to take the racing to a safe controlled environment.

Birkenfeld says the event is not just about racing at the track, but also to decrease crashes and deaths on the city’s streets.

“Our goal with this event is to show people there is an alternative,” says Birkenfeld. “Racing on our city streets is dangerous we’ve seen deaths from it, we’ve seen injuries from it and it doesn’t have to happen. The other side of that is finding an alternative and this is the alternative to street racing.”

APD’s goal is to get racing off the streets because the Amarillo community asked them to work on the problem, suggesting the dragway as an alternative.

“There are places where you can race your car and not get a ticket, not get your car seized, not get in trouble at all,” says Birkenfeld. “This is another community outreach goal that we have.”

The department recognizes that fast cars are a fun hobby, and they respect the Amarillo car community but they want to follow through and show there are safe, legal alternatives to street racing.

The event is not just about racing at the track, the officers don’t expect to “win” any of the races.

The only “win” the department wants is fewer crashes, no deaths on Amarillo streets and for the department to make connections within the community.

APD has been issuing ‘tickets’ for this event since June in an effort to involve as many community members as possible.

“We’ve given away a lot of tickets to this event so come on out and have some fun,” says Birkenfeld.

To get a ticket to race, contact Sgt. Carla Burr in the Public Information office, at (806) 378-4257 or carla.burr@amarillo.gov

