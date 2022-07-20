Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man charged in shooting mother while pushing baby in stroller, authorities say

Police have charged Steven Galloway after they say he shot a mother pushing her child in a...
Police have charged Steven Galloway after they say he shot a mother pushing her child in a stroller.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A man is in custody after police say a mother was shot while walking her baby in a stroller.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Galloway has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers said they responded to a shooting on Tuesday, where they found a woman who had been shot multiple times while pushing her infant in a stroller, WIS reported.

The sheriff’s office reported witnesses provided information to the investigators, and the victim was also able to provide details. Investigators identified Galloway as the suspect.

Authorities said they determined Galloway was at his home, and the sheriff’s office attempted to call him out. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators entered his house and said he was found hiding inside. Investigators say they also found the weapon suspected of being used in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office reported that Galloway and the victim did not know each other and believed the shooting was a road rage incident. Investigators said Galloway had become angry that the victim was too far in the roadway and started arguing with her.

Authorities said Galloway left the argument before coming back, striking the victim, and then getting his gun from his car and shooting at the woman and child.

According to police, they are still currently seeking the vehicle used in the incident.

Galloway was taken into custody and placed in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex in Amarillo Monday...
Officials: Fire at Amarillo apartment complex caused by smoking while on Oxygen
DPS are investigating a crash resulting two people injured and 1 person dead in Moore County.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Moore County
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
VIDEO: Amarillo City Council cancels meeting in observance of Thanksgiving
Extreme Heat: City of Amarillo cancels events, closes facilities early on Tuesday
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish...
Archer sets state record with arrowing 66-pound blue catfish, officials say
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., as the panel holds a markup on the...
Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years
PPHM said visitors need to show their Canyon library card on July 22.
Canyon Area Library cardholders invited to visit PPHM for free this Friday
An elementary school near Atlanta released a new logo that some parents say resembles a Nazi...
Parents say proposed logo for Georgia elementary school resembles Nazi symbol
Race-A-Cop at the Amarillo Dragway Saturday showing alternatives to street racing
Race-A-Cop at the Amarillo Dragway on Saturday to show alternatives to street racing