Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Guymon issues emergency meeting over water regulations, no outside watering allowed

The city of Guymon issued an emergency meeting today over water regulations. (Source: KFDA)
The city of Guymon issued an emergency meeting today over water regulations. (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUYMON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - The city of Guymon issued an emergency meeting today over water regulations.

A proclamation by the Mayor of Guymon issued a state of emergency because the water system has reduced capacity to meet the water needs of residents in the city.

Until further notice, no outside watering will be allowed.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex in Amarillo Monday...
Officials: Fire at Amarillo apartment complex caused by smoking while on Oxygen
DPS are investigating a crash resulting two people injured and 1 person dead in Moore County.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Moore County
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
VIDEO: Amarillo City Council cancels meeting in observance of Thanksgiving
Extreme Heat: City of Amarillo cancels events, closes facilities early on Tuesday
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

Randall County Sheriff's Office smartphone app
Randall County Sheriff’s Office releases new smartphone app
PPHM said visitors need to show their Canyon library card on July 22.
Canyon Area Library cardholders invited to visit PPHM for free this Friday
Summer camp runs through Aug. 1 to Aug. 5 and is for children ages six to 12 years old.
Registration open for summer camp at the Amarillo Zoo
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life