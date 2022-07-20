Guymon issues emergency meeting over water regulations, no outside watering allowed
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GUYMON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - The city of Guymon issued an emergency meeting today over water regulations.
A proclamation by the Mayor of Guymon issued a state of emergency because the water system has reduced capacity to meet the water needs of residents in the city.
Until further notice, no outside watering will be allowed.
