First ever Iron Horse Shoot Out demonstration event hosting this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to watch law enforcement motor officer demonstrating their skills for the Iron Horse Shoot Out.

The event will be Friday June 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 5051 S. Soncy Rd.

There will be food trucks, emergency vehicles on display and a special landing LIFESTAR.

The first Iron Horse Shoot Out will be a three day event on August 4 to August 6 at the Amarillo Civic Center north parking lot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies will be participating in the event.

