Coffee Memorial hosting blood drive for 100 Club this Friday
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a drive to benefit the 100 Club this Friday.
The blood drive is from noon to 7:00 p.m. at the blood center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.
Donors will receive entry into a “night out” giveaway, an “I love my first responder” t-shirt, and a chance to spin a giveaway wheel with prizes up to $400.
To schedule an appointment, call (806) 331-8833.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.