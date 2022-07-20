Coffee Memorial hosting blood drive for 100 Club this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a drive to benefit the 100 Club this Friday.

The blood drive is from noon to 7:00 p.m. at the blood center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

Donors will receive entry into a “night out” giveaway, an “I love my first responder” t-shirt, and a chance to spin a giveaway wheel with prizes up to $400.

To schedule an appointment, call (806) 331-8833.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center (Coffee Memorial Blood Center)

