Changing Things Up

We’re thankfully putting yesterday’s record-breaking heat in the rear-view mirror! For today, conditions will still be warm, but we should generally keep highs either at or just below 100. Winds are out of the northwest early thanks to dying overnight storms but will turn northeasterly in the afternoon. Speaking of storms, a small system could keep firing little showers and storms across the region as we go throughout the day, then another, more organized system will push in a line of showers this evening, lasting into the overnight areas, favoring the west most.

