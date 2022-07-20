Borger hosting open house, ribbon cutting at new civic center

Who's Hiring?
Local vendors, city officials will be at the event which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Saturday the Borger Dome Civic and Convention Center will be holding a community event for the ribbon-cutting of the building.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will feature food trucks, the Farmers and Makers Market, and other local vendors.

Nicole Chavez, coordinator for the Civic Convention Center and Main Street, said the addition of a convention center to the dome will add economic and community value to the area.

“This is the first time that Borger has had an event center this size to where we can host all of our industrial partners and all of our community members, and really take advantage of our placement in the Panhandle and be that regional meeting place for everybody,” Chavez said.

The new addition to the Dome makes the entire facility 33,000 square feet, Chavez added.

“I don’t even think it’s just limited to being a Borger citizen,” Chavez noted. “I think anybody in our community, regionally, can definitely use this facility for weddings, birthday parties, corporately as well.”

The official ribbon cutting begins at 10:00 a.m., and will be at the Dome Civic and Convention Center, located on 1113 Bulldog Blvd.

For information on how to schedule an event at the new center, visit www.borgertx.gov/dome

