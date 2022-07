AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a record high in Amarillo on Thursday, temperatures back down a bit. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 through the weekend. Small weak disturbances in the upper level pattern will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms the next couple of days. The weekend looks quiet, as does the early part of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.