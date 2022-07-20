Amarillo Wesley Community Center hosting School Supply Drive for kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wesley Community Center is hosting a School Supply Drive until August 8.

The event helps gather school supplies for all kids that attend the program.

The main drop off location is the Wesley, below are other locations to drop off supplies:

Aracely Granados - Paper Dollz Salon

1619 s. Kentucky st. Suite E 560

2710 Civic Circle

FAVS - 706 SW 16th ave

Anyone that donates to any of these locations will be entered into a drawing for multiple raffles.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.