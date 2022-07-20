Amarillo Fire Department hosting party for new AMBUS

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is hosting a party this afternoon for the new AMBUS.

The event will be held at Firehouse 9, at 2015 Paramount Blvd. from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The ambulance bus has a 20-patient capacity and will include a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) with medical monitoring equipment.

This unit will provide a new way of responding to medical and natural disaster emergencies.

