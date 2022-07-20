Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Fire Department hosting party for new AMBUS

The Amarillo Fire Department welcomes residents to tour the station and meet local firefighters as a way to engage with the community.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is hosting a party this afternoon for the new AMBUS.

The event will be held at Firehouse 9, at 2015 Paramount Blvd. from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The ambulance bus has a 20-patient capacity and will include a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) with medical monitoring equipment.

This unit will provide a new way of responding to medical and natural disaster emergencies.

The Amarillo Fire Department, with the Panhandle Regional Advisory Council, will hold a Grand...
The Amarillo Fire Department, with the Panhandle Regional Advisory Council, will hold a Grand Opening party on Wednesday afternoon for our new AMBUS.(AFD)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

