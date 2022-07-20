Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

25-year-old teacher arrested on 100 counts of child porn, authorities say

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on charges that involved child porn. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana report a schoolteacher has been arrested for child porn.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reports Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on Tuesday on 100 counts of child porn and other charges.

Authorities said Lambertson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Zachary Community School District Supt. Scott Devillier confirmed to WAFB that Lambertson is a teacher in the district.

“We can confirm that he was a teacher in our school district, and we are taking appropriate action,” Devillier said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any further immediate information and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex in Amarillo Monday...
Officials: Fire at Amarillo apartment complex caused by smoking while on Oxygen
DPS are investigating a crash resulting two people injured and 1 person dead in Moore County.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Moore County
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
VIDEO: Amarillo City Council cancels meeting in observance of Thanksgiving
Extreme Heat: City of Amarillo cancels events, closes facilities early on Tuesday
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

sp4k
Snack Pak 4 kids taste testing helps in more than one way
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon’s team raises question about House subpoena deadline
A London bride running late for her own wedding caught a ride from a good Samaritan.
‘I’m late for church’: Bride hitches ride to her own wedding in viral video
The public is invited to watch law enforcement motor officer demonstrating their skills for the...
First ever Iron Horse Shoot Out demonstration event hosting this Friday