AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The TEXAS Outdoor Musical has delayed tonight’s show due to high temperatures.

The Pioneer Amphitheater will open at 7:00 p.m., with dinner being served from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

The show will start on time at 8:15 p.m.

