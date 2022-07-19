Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Records May Fall

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Very hot weather for Tuesday. Most of the Panhandle will be near 105 degrees and above for the afternoon highs. Fortunately the high pressure ridge over the area will shift a bit westward and highs will back down into the upper 90s and near 100 for the rest of the week and the weekend. There is a small chance of some widely scattered showers and thundershowers the next few afternoons, with the highest rain chance on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Meredith
2-year-old dies in drowning incident at Lake Meredith
UPDATE: Suspect has been identified in Sunday morning officer involved shooting
Amarillo police have arrested a man charged with murder after a Sunday morning shooting.
Amarillo police arrest man for murder charge after Sunday morning shooting
Amarillo police say one person has died after a motorcycle crash on Ross Street.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Ross Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

GF Default - Dehydration tips
Panhandle Expert: Children have higher risk of dehydration during extreme temperatures
VIDEO: First Alert: Possible high record heat this Tuesday
VIDEO: First Alert: Possible high record heat this Tuesday
First Alert Heat for 7/18
First Alert: Possible high record heat this Tuesday
Shelden Web Graphic
High Heat, but Relief on the Horizon?