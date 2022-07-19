Records May Fall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Very hot weather for Tuesday. Most of the Panhandle will be near 105 degrees and above for the afternoon highs. Fortunately the high pressure ridge over the area will shift a bit westward and highs will back down into the upper 90s and near 100 for the rest of the week and the weekend. There is a small chance of some widely scattered showers and thundershowers the next few afternoons, with the highest rain chance on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.