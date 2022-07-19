Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Pet care experts advice to keep your animals out of heat during record high temperature days

VIDEO: High temperatures put pets at risk
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pets are at risk of heat stroke in high temperatures and veterinarians advise to keep your pets out of the heat.

Pets can overheat very fast because their body temperatures are naturally higher, a temperature over 104 is considered dangerous and medical attention is needed.

“If you think your dog is having a heat stroke just go,” says Doctor Merten Pearson, Veterinarian at Noah’s Ark pet hospital of Amarillo. “It’s easier to go in and have them say we can cool him down a bit and he’ll be alright.”

When outside make sure your pets have plenty of fresh cool water and shade, if an owner can’t provide that get them inside where you can control the temperature.

“You have to give them ways to get rid of heat,” says Doctor Pearson. “Shave the coat down, provide them where they can get some water on them and get some cool water in them. Set up a sprinkler they can go run and play in. Just use your imagination, what are things that you can do to provide them opportunities and the ability to lose heat.”

Heat strokes in pets occur when they are outside and get dehydrated, if left untreated it can result in death.

Symptoms of a heat stroke in pets include weakness, collapsing, panting, and loss of appetite.

An at home remedy for mild heat stroke is to get your pet wet and give them cool water to drink.

Home care could endanger your pet if the heat stroke is severe and it is recommended to seek veterinary care.

“Heat stroke’s a train wreck and it is much better to avoid it than to bring them here and have me treat it,” says Doctor Pearson. “It is sometimes a losing cause and I hate losing dogs to something that shouldn’t have happened in the first place.”

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is trying to keep it’s dogs cool in the high temperatures by asking for donations of kiddie pools.

The kiddie pools are used in APHS play yards when the dogs have play time.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Meredith
2-year-old dies in drowning incident at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police have arrested a man charged with murder after a Sunday morning shooting.
Amarillo police arrest man for murder charge after Sunday morning shooting
Amarillo police say one person has died after a motorcycle crash on Ross Street.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Ross Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
VIDEO: Amarillo City Council cancels meeting in observance of Thanksgiving
Extreme Heat: City of Amarillo cancels events, closes facilities early on Tuesday

Latest News

Curry County
Curry County officials asking for public input on 5 year road plan
Amarillo Zoo closes early due to record heat
Amarillo Zoo closes early due to record high temperatures in the Panhandle
Researchers are collecting data to discover the hottest areas at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Researchers analyzing for hottest areas in Palo Duro Canyon
heat
Panhandle extreme temperatures reach triple digits, caused by little moisture in air