Panhandle extreme temperatures reaches triple digits, caused by little moister in air

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle has been reaching triple digits, caused by a low pressure system, leaving the area in the constant struggle of high heat, and very little rainfall.

The high temperatures cause less moister in the air, leading to higher temperatures because dry air is easier to heat up.

“It going to continue to feel hot. When to dew point or the humidity level is real high, the temperature doesn’t really climb as high but in dry air, relativity dry air like we are in right now that air heats more efficiently and that’s why we continue to get these triple digit heat numbers,” said Meteorologist Kevin Selle.

However the system we are in can potentially bring in some rain.

“Sometimes the low pressure system can find itself in the right spot to send some rain around. It is one of those things that is a gift and a curse so while we like to hate it, because it gives us all this heat, at the same time it might give us some rain chances,” said Meteorologist Shelden Breshears.

Though we could get rainfall, it is unlikely due to the high heat and low pressure system pushing it up and away from the Panhandle.

Compared to the 2011 drought, we are in a drought, but it is not as extreme as the one 11 years ago.

