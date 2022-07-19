Officials increase reward for info on drive-by shooting near Lazy Two Road during May
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office are still asking for the public’s help on information about a drive-by shooting near Lazy Two Road during May.
Officials have increased the reward of up to $2,000.
On May 22, at around 12:55 a.m., Amarillo deputies responded to a drive-by shooting resulting one juvenile with gunshot wounds and bullet holes at a home.
The juvenile has been at the hospital for further treatment.
If you have any information call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
