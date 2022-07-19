Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Officials increase reward for info on drive-by shooting near Lazy Two Road during May

Drive-by shooting near Lazy Two Road during May.
Drive-by shooting near Lazy Two Road during May.(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office are still asking for the public’s help on information about a drive-by shooting near Lazy Two Road during May.

Officials have increased the reward of up to $2,000.

On May 22, at around 12:55 a.m., Amarillo deputies responded to a drive-by shooting resulting one juvenile with gunshot wounds and bullet holes at a home.

The juvenile has been at the hospital for further treatment.

If you have any information call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office are still asking for the publics help in an Aggravated...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Meredith
2-year-old dies in drowning incident at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police have arrested a man charged with murder after a Sunday morning shooting.
Amarillo police arrest man for murder charge after Sunday morning shooting
Amarillo police say one person has died after a motorcycle crash on Ross Street.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Ross Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Canyon police are investigating a crash resulting one person dead and one injured in Randall...
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Randall County

Latest News

One person is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex in Amarillo Monday...
Officials: Fire at Amarillo apartment complex caused by smoking while on Oxygen
First Alert Outlook with Shelden 7/19
First Alert Outlook with Shelden 7/19
Records May Fall
West Plains High School holding an open house event tomorrow
West Plains High School holding open house tomorrow