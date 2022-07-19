Officials: Fire at Amarillo apartment complex caused by smoking while on Oxygen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex in Amarillo Monday evening.

Crews with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the area of West I-40 near Wolflin Avenue around 8:25 p.m.

Crews arrived to find one person on the ground outside the front of one of the units and smoke showing from the roof of the apartment.

Firefighters began emergency medical care of the person and located the fire inside the unit that person had been in.

Amarillo Medical Services crews arrived and assisted with medical care. The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and searched for other people inside the building.

Another person was treated at the scene.

The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office has ruled the fire accidental, saying the cause is from smoking while wearing a nasal canula.

