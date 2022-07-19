Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Officials: Fire at Amarillo apartment complex caused by smoking while on Oxygen

One person is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex in Amarillo Monday...
One person is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex in Amarillo Monday evening.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex in Amarillo Monday evening.

Crews with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the area of West I-40 near Wolflin Avenue around 8:25 p.m.

Crews arrived to find one person on the ground outside the front of one of the units and smoke showing from the roof of the apartment.

Firefighters began emergency medical care of the person and located the fire inside the unit that person had been in.

Amarillo Medical Services crews arrived and assisted with medical care. The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and searched for other people inside the building.

Another person was treated at the scene.

The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office has ruled the fire accidental, saying the cause is from smoking while wearing a nasal canula.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Meredith
2-year-old dies in drowning incident at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police have arrested a man charged with murder after a Sunday morning shooting.
Amarillo police arrest man for murder charge after Sunday morning shooting
Amarillo police say one person has died after a motorcycle crash on Ross Street.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Ross Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Canyon police are investigating a crash resulting one person dead and one injured in Randall...
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Randall County

Latest News

First Alert Outlook with Shelden 7/19
First Alert Outlook with Shelden 7/19
Records May Fall
West Plains High School holding an open house event tomorrow
West Plains High School holding open house tomorrow
GF Default - Dehydration tips
Panhandle Expert: Children have higher risk of dehydration during extreme temperatures