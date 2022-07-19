Here comes the heat

Today looks to be our peak heating day, as temperatures could be pushing the triple digits by lunchtime. Highs will push 105+ across the entire area today with partly cloudy skies and breezy southwesterly winds. Winds may turn out of the north for some today, and high level clouds could bring temperatures down by a few degrees, but hot will still be the word of the day. This being said, there is a slight chance for some shower and thunderstorm activity this afternoon and evening, coming off the mountains of New Mexico. If the showers can come in sooner, that could mean cooler temps for some, but I wouldn’t count on it as showers look to be a later impact on the region.

After today, highs drop below 100 and nightly rain chances last through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.