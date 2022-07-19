Donations needed to help Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society dogs from overheating

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is asking the public to donate items to help stop dogs from overheating due to high temperatures.

The society is asking for old kiddies pools to donate at 3501 S. Osage.

Animal Management and Welfare will have animal control officers available to disperse these as they see they are needed.

