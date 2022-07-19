Who's Hiring?
Curry County officials asking for public input on 5 year road plan

Curry County
Curry County(Source: Curry County)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Curry County officials are seeking the public’s input on a five year road plan.

A Curry County Road Department press release said the road plan improvements and projects is currently being planned for the next five years.

The county is using the plan to apply for grant funding and legislative appropriations.

Officials are encouraging the public to provide their input on the road plan before 1:00 p.m. on July 28.

To share feedback, the public is asked to email the department’s Superintendent Walon Jones at wjones@currycounty.org or sending a letter at 417 Gidding, Suite 100, Clovis NM 88101.

For further details, call (575) 762-1501.

