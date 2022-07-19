Amarillo Zoo closes early due to record high temperatures in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite record heat forcing the Amarillo Zoo to close at noon today, there is good news for those hoping to attend the zoo.

Visitor Service Specialist for the zoo Dylan Long says not only will the zoo be running at normal hours tomorrow, but also visitors will get a 50 percent discount if they dress as a zookeeper or an animal.

Long said the zoo has been using ice, running water and indoor shelter to keep the animals safe from the heat.

“It’s always best to come out during the morning when it’s nice and cooler, our animals are more active than it is in the afternoon where it’s really, really hot,” Long said.

Intense heat can be life-threatening for animals - and people. He also said the one reason they closed early today was to protect staff and the public as well as the animals.

Intense heat killed thousands of cattle in Kansas in June, which tied the hottest June on record according to NASA.

Climate change has been linked to rising temperatures, and according to the EPA, “extreme heat events are expected to become more common, more severe, and longer-lasting as our climate changes.”

