Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Moore County

DPS are investigating a crash resulting two people injured and 1 person dead in Moore County.
DPS are investigating a crash resulting two people injured and 1 person dead in Moore County.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting two people injured and 1 person dead in Moore County.

According to DPS, on July 18, at around 4:30 p.m., a Kia was traveling east on FM 281 while two passengers in a Toyota were travelling west on FM 281.

The driver of the Kia moved over into the westbound to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with the Toyota.

The passenger in the Toyota, 42-year-old Arturo Duran-Ortiz died on scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Meredith
2-year-old dies in drowning incident at Lake Meredith
Amarillo police have arrested a man charged with murder after a Sunday morning shooting.
Amarillo police arrest man for murder charge after Sunday morning shooting
Amarillo police say one person has died after a motorcycle crash on Ross Street.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Ross Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Canyon police are investigating a crash resulting one person dead and one injured in Randall...
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Randall County

Latest News

Covenant Health reports 22 COVID patients on Tuesday, July 20.
1 arrested after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health
Possum Kingdom Fire July 18, 2022 (Video 1)
500 acres burned during Possum Kingdom blaze
The TEXAS Outdoor Musical has delayed tonight’s show due to high temperatures.
TEXAS Outdoor Musical delay’s evening show due to high temperatures
The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is asking the public to donate items to help stop dogs...
Donations needed to help Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society dogs from overheating