1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting two people injured and 1 person dead in Moore County.

According to DPS, on July 18, at around 4:30 p.m., a Kia was traveling east on FM 281 while two passengers in a Toyota were travelling west on FM 281.

The driver of the Kia moved over into the westbound to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with the Toyota.

The passenger in the Toyota, 42-year-old Arturo Duran-Ortiz died on scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

