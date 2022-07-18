West Plains High School holding open house tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new Canyon ISD West Plains High School is holding an open house tomorrow at its school.

The school is located at 10576 Arden Road where faculty, staff and food trucks will be at the event which will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Principal of the school Eric Gomez said the event is open to the public, not only the students starting in August.

“They will get a chance to see the teachers that are going to be here at the school, get a chance to see some of the community members that have rallied behind the school,” Gomez said.

Gomez noted that they are still working on getting the school’s location set up on Apple Maps, so if someone wants to use their phone to get to the school, they need to use Google Chrome Maps.

