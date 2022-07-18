Who's Hiring?
Tickets on sale for Original Harley Party

Harley Party
Harley Party(family support services)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the 27th annual Original Harley Party.

The Harley Party is 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on July 30 at the Amarillo National Center, located at 3301 S.E. 10th Ave.

Tickets for two adults is $90 and can be purchases at Tripp’s Harley Davidson, the Family Support Services office at 7136 W. I-40, by calling (806) 342-2503 or online at fss-ama.org/Harley

The fundraiser for FSS will have food and drink vendors, booths, entertainment and more.

