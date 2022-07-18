Tickets on sale for Original Harley Party

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the 27th annual Original Harley Party.

The Harley Party is 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on July 30 at the Amarillo National Center, located at 3301 S.E. 10th Ave.

Tickets for two adults is $90 and can be purchases at Tripp’s Harley Davidson, the Family Support Services office at 7136 W. I-40, by calling (806) 342-2503 or online at fss-ama.org/Harley

The fundraiser for FSS will have food and drink vendors, booths, entertainment and more.

