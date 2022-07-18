Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

People evacuate as two wildfires blaze through Possum Kingdom

Possum Kingdom Fire July 18, 2022. Residents and lake-goers are being evacuated in the immediate area. Video from Eliasville VFD Drone Pilot Tony Ramirez
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People are evacuating Possum Kingdom State Park as two wildfires burn on the west side of Possum Kingdom Lake.

The fires are located near the area of FM 1148 and Hawkins Road, according to reports from the Possum Kingdom Lake Reporter, but seem to be growing.

“It’s a one way in and a one way out,” Chad Jordan from the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Many are boarding boats to escape the blaze, according to the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office. People are no longer able to safely evacuate by road.

The Possum Kingdom area is also experiencing power outages, according to Tony Ramirez with the Eliasville Volunteer Firefighter Department. Over 200 people are currently without power in the Possum Kingdom area, according to the storm center for Oncor.

Many authorities are responding to the fire, including the Possum Kingdom West and East fire departments and first responders from Mineral Wells, Stevens County and Young County.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

We will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Meredith
2-year-old dies in drowning incident at Lake Meredith
UPDATE: Suspect has been identified in Sunday morning officer involved shooting
Amarillo police have arrested a man charged with murder after a Sunday morning shooting.
Amarillo police arrest man for murder charge after Sunday morning shooting
Amarillo police say one person has died after a motorcycle crash on Ross Street.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Ross Street
1 woman, 2 children die in 2 vehicle wreck in Moore County

Latest News

VIDEO: Amarillo City Council cancels meeting in observance of Thanksgiving
Extreme Heat: City of Amarillo cancels events, closes facilities early on Tuesday
Harley Party
Tickets on sale for Original Harley Party
Clovis police is investigating a shooting after a man was brought to a hospital with a gunshot...
Clovis Police: Information needed after man in critical condition from gunshot wound to chest
Clovis Police Department said the task force is made up of patrol officers and detectives. The...
Clovis police create task force due to increase in shootings