High Heat, but Relief on the Horizon?

High heat looks to continue for the next couple of days at least, with temperatures in the low triple digits for Monday, mostly sunny skies and southerly winds. Tuesday looks to be our peak when it comes to heat as temperatures could very well top out over 105 across the region. Thankfully, by Tuesday night, northwest flow off of the New Mexico mountains brings daily rain chances back to the forecast through Friday. Highs are expected to drop into the 90s as well for at least a couple of days.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.