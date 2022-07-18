Who's Hiring?
First Alert: Possible high record heat this Tuesday

First Alert Heat for 7/18
First Alert Heat for 7/18(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High heat expected for Tuesday could bring record heat to a large part of the central U.S.

A high pressure system is set just off to our west, and highs could be as high as 110 in some places, such as the eastern Texas panhandle, with higher temps expected off into Oklahoma.

Temperatures will gradually drop as we move off to the west, but temperatures in the upper-90′s to low triple digits.

Watches and Warnings for 7/18
Watches and Warnings for 7/18(KFDA)

As always, NEVER leave kids or pets or any important items for that matter inside of a vehicle left outside, as temperatures rise into deadly ranges in these types of conditions.

Make sure those around with special needs or the elderly have access to cool conditions, check on pets and stay hydrated, keeping outdoor activity to a minimum.

First Alert: High heat in the weekends
First Alert: High heat in the weekends(KFDA)

This is a developing weather situation and this story will be updated regularly throughout the event with the latest info on what you need to know.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

