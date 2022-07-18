Extreme Heat: City of Amarillo cancels events, closes facilities early on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said extreme heat and high temperatures are closing some facilities and canceling events tomorrow.

Two events, hosted by Parks and Recreation, will be canceled on Tuesday, which are Starlight Theater at Sam Houston Park and Outdoor Recreation Programs at Glenwood, Memorial, Sam Houston and Cityview parks.

The Amarillo Zoo and the Amarillo National Tennis Center will close early tomorrow at noon.

In some parts of the Panhandle-region, temperatures could reach up to 110 degrees.

