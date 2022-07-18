Clovis Police: Information needed after man in critical condition from gunshot wound to chest

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police is investigating a shooting after a man was brought to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest this morning.

According to officials, on July 18, at around 2:42 a.m., 24-year-old Jesus Navarette, was brought into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.

When Navarette arrived at the hospital he was unconscious. He was later transferred to UMC for further care.

Officials say, Navarette is listed as being in critical condition.

The scene of the shooting was located at the Clovis Apartments.

Spent shell casings were found at the scene and security video has been recovered from the apartments.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

