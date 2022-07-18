Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis police create task force due to increase in shootings

Clovis Police Department said the task force is made up of patrol officers and detectives. The...
Clovis Police Department said the task force is made up of patrol officers and detectives. The task force is conducting direct patrols in these high-risk areas and investigating the shootings.(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Due to an increase in shootings at Clovis apartments, the department is creating a task force.

Clovis Police Department said the task force is made up of patrol officers and detectives. The task force is conducting direct patrols in these high-risk areas and investigating the shootings.

CPD said the increase in shootings has been at the Clovis apartments and other areas in town.

Over this past weekend, the task force worked four different drive-by shootings at the Clovis Apartments, 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, in the 600 block of W. 17th St., in the 400 block of W. 5th St. and in the 100 block of E. Plains.

More than 60 casings of calibers were collected in those areas.

Police have collected evidence, spoken with victims and neighbors and are working to find those responsible for the shootings, CPD said.

During the investigations, police said they keep on running across an issue: a lack of cooperation from the public.

Security video from the Clovis Apartments during the time of the shooting, which was the early morning hours of July 16, showed a large group of people at the apartments.

The group was standing outside of the apartments during the time of the shooting, which is where 21 casings were found by police.

About 40 minutes after the shooting, police received one call from a resident at the apartments who reported their apartment was struck by gunfire.

During the investigation, other residents at the apartments told police they didn’t see anything.

The CPD is urging the public to provide information over these incidents by calling (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Meredith
2-year-old dies in drowning incident at Lake Meredith
UPDATE: Suspect has been identified in Sunday morning officer involved shooting
Amarillo police have arrested a man charged with murder after a Sunday morning shooting.
Amarillo police arrest man for murder charge after Sunday morning shooting
Amarillo police say one person has died after a motorcycle crash on Ross Street.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Ross Street
1 woman, 2 children die in 2 vehicle wreck in Moore County

Latest News

Harley Party
Tickets on sale for Original Harley Party
Clovis police is investigating a shooting after a man was brought to a hospital with a gunshot...
Clovis Police: Information needed after man in critical condition from gunshot wound to chest
crash
VIDEO: 1 dead after motorcycle crash on Ross Street
arrest
VIDEO: Amarillo police arrest man for murder charge after Sunday morning shooting