Clovis police create task force due to increase in shootings

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Due to an increase in shootings at Clovis apartments, the department is creating a task force.

Clovis Police Department said the task force is made up of patrol officers and detectives. The task force is conducting direct patrols in these high-risk areas and investigating the shootings.

CPD said the increase in shootings has been at the Clovis apartments and other areas in town.

Over this past weekend, the task force worked four different drive-by shootings at the Clovis Apartments, 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, in the 600 block of W. 17th St., in the 400 block of W. 5th St. and in the 100 block of E. Plains.

More than 60 casings of calibers were collected in those areas.

Police have collected evidence, spoken with victims and neighbors and are working to find those responsible for the shootings, CPD said.

During the investigations, police said they keep on running across an issue: a lack of cooperation from the public.

Security video from the Clovis Apartments during the time of the shooting, which was the early morning hours of July 16, showed a large group of people at the apartments.

The group was standing outside of the apartments during the time of the shooting, which is where 21 casings were found by police.

About 40 minutes after the shooting, police received one call from a resident at the apartments who reported their apartment was struck by gunfire.

During the investigation, other residents at the apartments told police they didn’t see anything.

The CPD is urging the public to provide information over these incidents by calling (575) 769-1921.

