Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV...
An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV that crashed onto a car.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – An SUV fell onto a firefighter in New York City on Sunday.

The frightening and graphic moment was caught on camera.

The SUV crashed and ended up on top of a car in Midtown.

The firefighter was helping brace and stabilize the SUV, so that people could get out of the car.

Authorities say that’s when the driver of the SUV hit the gas, which caused it to suddenly move forward and roll onto the firefighter’s leg.

Others worked quickly to free the pinned firefighter.

He was rushed to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

At last check, he was in serious condition but stable.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Meredith
2-year-old dies in drowning incident at Lake Meredith
UPDATE: Suspect has been identified in Sunday morning officer involved shooting
Amarillo police have arrested a man charged with murder after a Sunday morning shooting.
Amarillo police arrest man for murder charge after Sunday morning shooting
Amarillo police say one person has died after a motorcycle crash on Ross Street.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Ross Street
1 woman, 2 children die in 2 vehicle wreck in Moore County

Latest News

VIDEO: Amarillo City Council cancels meeting in observance of Thanksgiving
Extreme Heat: City of Amarillo cancels events, closes facilities early on Tuesday
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky removes two of his top officials amid 'treason'...
Amid Russia shelling, Ukraine aims to strengthen government
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188...
Global heat records are outpacing cold records by 10-1, data shows