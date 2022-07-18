Amarillo police arrest man for murder charge after Sunday morning shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man charged with murder after a Sunday morning shooting.

Police were called to a local hospital around 4:20 a.m. on July 17 for a man who had been brought in with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Javier Hernandez, later died at the hospital.

Witnesses told officers the shooting happened near South Fairfield Street and Southeast 11th Avenue.

Police say Hernandez had been in an argument with several other man and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him.

Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives identified the suspect as 21-year-old Oscar Adame. SWAT officers later found him at a home on Plaudit Trail in Potter County.

He was arrested for a murder warrant and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.