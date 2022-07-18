2-year-old dies in drowning incident at Lake Meredith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 2-year-old girl is dead following a drowning incident at Lake Meredith.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens responded immediately Saturday around 6:00 p.m. to the Sandy Beach area, where they performed CPR on the girl and then took her across the lake to Fritch Fortress for more advanced medical care.

The Fritch Volunteer Fire Department blocked the road allowing for an ambulance to come in, when officials say a drunk driver ran into the truck delaying response by about 20 minutes.

The driver, Damon Elliot Creek was arrested and has multiple charges including: public intoxication, interfere with public duties, duty on striking unattended vehicle, driving while license invalid and failure to identify.

The girl was transported to Golden Plains Community Hospital, where they continued performing CPR the entire way.

The Fritch Fire Chief says CPR was performed for about an hour.

The death of the girl has been deemed accidental.

Officials want to remind the community of the importance of wearing life jackets when you are in or even near the water, along with the importance of yielding to emergency vehicles whether you are in a car or on foot.

