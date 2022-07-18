1 dead after motorcycle crash on Ross Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say one person has died after a motorcycle crash on Ross Street Sunday night.

Police say the rider, 46-year-old Adam Cortez, was speeding north on Ross Street when he struck a center concrete median.

He lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from it. He died at the scene.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet, and speed is a factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.