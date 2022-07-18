Who's Hiring?
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Randall County

Canyon police are investigating a crash resulting one person dead and one injured in Randall...
Canyon police are investigating a crash resulting one person dead and one injured in Randall County.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police are investigating a crash resulting one person dead and one injured in Randall County.

According to officials, on July 18, at around 7:20 a.m., the Canyon Police and Fire Departments responded to a call at 2011 IH27 frontal road on a two vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a crash involving a passenger car and a motorcycle.

Investigation showed that the motorcycle and car struck head-on.

53-year-old Jolby Springer who was the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the passenger car, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say she is in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

