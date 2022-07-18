1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Randall County
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police are investigating a crash resulting one person dead and one injured in Randall County.
According to officials, on July 18, at around 7:20 a.m., the Canyon Police and Fire Departments responded to a call at 2011 IH27 frontal road on a two vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, officers found a crash involving a passenger car and a motorcycle.
Investigation showed that the motorcycle and car struck head-on.
53-year-old Jolby Springer who was the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the passenger car, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say she is in stable condition.
The crash is still under investigation.
