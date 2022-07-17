Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect has been identified in Sunday morning officer involved shooting

(Canva)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: The deceased suspect in this morning’s officer involved shooting has been identified as John Todd Bigham, 53-year-old male.

Sunday morning just after 7:00 a.m., police were called to the 3200 block of Hawthorne on a male standing outside shooting a gun and hitting at least one other residence.

As officers approached, the male continued to shoot in their direction. The officers fired shots, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died. No officers were injured.

APD officers and detectives will be canvassing the immediate area looking for any other damage from the suspect shooting. If you notice any damage please call the APD at 378-3038 or flag down an officer at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit. Traffic lanes in the area of southwest 34th and Hawthorne have reopened.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman, 2 children die in 2 vehicle wreck in Moore County
The Potter County jury has indicted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a...
Amarillo woman acquitted from charges for 2018 murder
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
Photo still of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children logo.
Amber Alert canceled, North Texas 12-year-old located
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school massacre, report finds
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 7/16
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 7/16
1 woman, 2 children die in 2 vehicle wreck in Moore County
1 woman, 2 children die in 2 vehicle wreck in Moore County