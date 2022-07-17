UPDATE: Suspect has been identified in Sunday morning officer involved shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: The deceased suspect in this morning’s officer involved shooting has been identified as John Todd Bigham, 53-year-old male.

Sunday morning just after 7:00 a.m., police were called to the 3200 block of Hawthorne on a male standing outside shooting a gun and hitting at least one other residence.

As officers approached, the male continued to shoot in their direction. The officers fired shots, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died. No officers were injured.

APD officers and detectives will be canvassing the immediate area looking for any other damage from the suspect shooting. If you notice any damage please call the APD at 378-3038 or flag down an officer at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit. Traffic lanes in the area of southwest 34th and Hawthorne have reopened.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.