2 killed in shooting at Indiana mall, many hurt, police say

FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say two people were killed in a shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the mall in Greenwood and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said at a brief news conference.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.

Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Bailey said.

He did not immediately know if the suspect was shot.

Bailey said police will provide more details Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

