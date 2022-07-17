1 woman, 2 children die in 2 vehicle wreck in Moore County

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Three people from Dumas have died following a car accident happening Friday afternoon, 3 miles southwest of Dumas.

The driver Judy McGuire, along with a 12-year old and 8-year old boy who were passengers all died on scene.

DPS says McGuire was northbound on FM 7-22 when for an unknown reason she veered into the south bound lane hitting a truck.

When both vehicles caught on fire, the driver of the truck, Martin Valdez was able to get out before his truck was engulfed with flames.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This accident remains under investigation.

