Perhaps a Shower?

Heat will continue to be the main point of the forecast moving forward, but maybe, if we’re lucky, a few changes could be in store. For Saturday night into Sunday morning, a ripple in the atmosphere could fire up a few showers and storms in the northwest. Now, how far these storms push south and how much rain reaches the ground remains to be seen, but a small chance is there, so it warrants a mention. Looking ahead, high heat sticks around, peaking on Tuesday, with rain chances and highs below 100 return by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.