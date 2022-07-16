Who's Hiring?
Perhaps a Shower?

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT
Heat will continue to be the main point of the forecast moving forward, but maybe, if we’re lucky, a few changes could be in store. For Saturday night into Sunday morning, a ripple in the atmosphere could fire up a few showers and storms in the northwest. Now, how far these storms push south and how much rain reaches the ground remains to be seen, but a small chance is there, so it warrants a mention. Looking ahead, high heat sticks around, peaking on Tuesday, with rain chances and highs below 100 return by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

