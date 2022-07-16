Who's Hiring?
Linemen show off skills at Xcel Energy rodeo event

Area teams compete in Xcel Energy's Lineman Rodeo
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Linemen with Xcel Energy showed off their skills today at the 28th Lone Star Lineman’s Rodeo in Amarillo.

The event was held at Xcel’s Don Taylor Rodeo Grounds at 7801 E. I-40, and had individual and team events.

The linemen were tested on their knowledge of electricity, safety and skills in climbing poles and performing construction and repair tasks on utility poles.

Teams, consisting of two climbing journeyman and a groundman, competed in pole climb with raw egg, hurt-man rescue and three mystery events.

Individuals competed in five events, which are apprentice hurt-man rescue, pole climbing events, a written test and two mystery events.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

