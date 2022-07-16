Who's Hiring?
The Heat Rolls On

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Triple digit heat continues through the weekend. A large ridge of high pressure continues to sit over the region through the weekend. By Sunday it weakens just a bit and shifts to the west. This will allow for a weather cold front to arrive on Sunday and increase the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Early next week triple digit heat continues and a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms is seem for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

