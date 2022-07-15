Xcel Energy to install new generation of meters in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators voted Thursday to let Xcel Energy install a new generation of meters in its Texas service area.

The new system will use radio waves to send meter information to a central location instead of manual meter reading.

According to Public Utility Commission documents, the average residential bill will go up almost $2 a month starting in September.

Customers who want to opt out of the new system will pay $166 for a different meter and $16 a month to have it read.

