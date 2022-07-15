West Texas A&M University annual band camp brings 1,000 students to Canyon
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Middle and high school students are spending the week learning in a concert and marching setting.
Each student had to audition for a spot at the camp and come from all over the country.
The students are getting six weeks worth of instruction in the span of one week.
All of the work leads to a concert this Saturday, July 16.
