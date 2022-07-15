Who's Hiring?
Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Amarillo selling shirts for fundraiser

(Source: KFDA)
(Source: KFDA)(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Amarillo is fundraising with its third annual “Share the Love, Share a Night Shirt Day event.

The event celebrates its 39th birthday on Friday, Aug. 12.

Now and through the end of the day on July 21, the charity will offer its 2022 The House that Love Built t-shirt to anyone who gives a $20 gift.

Ronald McDonald Charity of Amarillo
Ronald McDonald Charity of Amarillo(Ronald McDonald Charity of Amarillo)

The money will help “Share the Love, Share a Night” with a family when they need it the most.

The event started in 2020 during the pandemic, with the hope of brining friends together and raising funds.

On Aug. 12, the charity is encouraging local businesses, civic organizations, sponsors, families, social media followers, volunteers and donors to wear their shirts, take selfies and tag RMHC of Amarillo on social media.

Participants are encouraged to #SharetheLoveShareaNight while posting to social media.

The charity will then promote those wearing the birthday shirts by sharing their posts on social media.

To purchase a shirt, go here.

